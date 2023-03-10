SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Sarasota restaurant Friday, reports say.

Video of the incident showed a tan sedan that crashed into the front door of Kacey’s Seafood & More.

Officials say three people were taken from the scene on a trauma alert, one of them being the driver and two of them being diners at the restaurant.

According to SNN’s Brianna Bozkurt, restaurant workers said the two diners were eating outside at the time of the collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene.

Kaycee’s released a statement on the matter: