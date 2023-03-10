SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Sarasota restaurant Friday, reports say.
Video of the incident showed a tan sedan that crashed into the front door of Kacey’s Seafood & More.
Officials say three people were taken from the scene on a trauma alert, one of them being the driver and two of them being diners at the restaurant.
According to SNN’s Brianna Bozkurt, restaurant workers said the two diners were eating outside at the time of the collision.
The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene.
Kaycee’s released a statement on the matter:
Due to circumstances beyond our control, our Fruitville location is temporarily closed for all dining – both dine in and take out. We are diligently trying to clean up and secure our restaurant following an incident in which a car struck our restaurant, severely injuring two customers and damaging the dining room.
We ask that you keep those who were injured in your prayers.
We will post an update tomorrow. Thank you in advance for your patience and your prayers during this trying time.
Our other Kacey’s location at 7602 Lockwood Ridge Rd at the corner of Lockwood Ridge and Tallevast remains open and will be happy to serve you!Kaycee’s Seafood & More