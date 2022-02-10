3 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Sarasota, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A single-vehicle wreck left three people dead in Sarasota on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

According to a press release, the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Myrtle Road.

Investigators said the vehicle was heading west on Myrtle, and the driver lost control near the roundabout at Old Bradenton Road.

The vehicle went over the roundabout and through a fence before it hit a tree. They died at the scene.

Investigators suspect speed was a factor in the incident, but it’s unclear if alcohol played a role. They’re still awaiting the results of the driver’s toxicology report, which could take several weeks.

Police identified the victims as Venice woman and a man and a woman who were visiting from Brevard County.

Further information was not immediately available.