SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were arrested after a man was robbed and punched in the face in downtown Sarasota early Friday, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said a 19-year-old man told officers that he was punched in the face by a man armed with a gun around 12:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Main Street.

The 19-year-old said the man demanded money, stole his phone and fled the scene.

Officers said they located and arrested three suspects: Bryan Lopez, 27, Alexis Saavedra, 23 and Ayleen De La Cruz, 23. The suspects were all charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS. You can also leave a tip online.