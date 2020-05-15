SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire engulfed two homes in Sarasota overnight. A third home was damaged in the blaze, authorities said Friday morning.
The 3-alarm fire broke out in the 1800 block of Hawkins Avenue at about 12:15 a.m., according to a fire rescue spokesman.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters evacuated homes in the area, but residents were able to return around 1:15 a.m.
The fire was extinguished by 1:28 a.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Shelter offers free pet care for families impacted by pandemic
- DeSantis to announce plan for reopening gyms in Florida
- Fire destroys 2 homes in Sarasota, third damaged
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Passing showers and higher humidity
- Pinellas daycare owner offers free daycare for children of first responders