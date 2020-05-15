Fire destroys 2 homes in Sarasota, third damaged

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire engulfed two homes in Sarasota overnight. A third home was damaged in the blaze, authorities said Friday morning.

The 3-alarm fire broke out in the 1800 block of Hawkins Avenue at about 12:15 a.m., according to a fire rescue spokesman.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters evacuated homes in the area, but residents were able to return around 1:15 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 1:28 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

