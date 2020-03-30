2nd patient dies from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced a second patient at the hospital has died from coronavirus.

“I am very sorry to share the sad news that a second positive patient has died,” said CEO David Verinder.

Since yesterday, the hospital has been notified that seven more patients and four additional members of the staff have tested positive for the virus. One of the employees is hospitalized and the others are being monitored at home. As a precaution, several staff members have been asked to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

A total of six employees have tested positive since the outbreak started.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital has tested 498 people overall, resulting in 37 positive cases.

