SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Clark Road near Sawyer Road at 1:10 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old Sarasota man, was heading west on Clark Road and approaching the intersection when a SUV turned into its path. The motorcycle struck the SUV, the release said.

The man was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. FHP said the other driver, a 67-year-old Sarasota woman, received minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to the release. Troopers did not provide any additional details about the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators are still looking into the incident. The release stated investigators are trying to determine how fast the motorcycle was traveling at the time of the collision.