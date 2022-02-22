20-year-old found shot, lying in Sarasota road, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips about a shooting that left a man with injuries on Monday.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Coronado Drive.

Deputies said a 20-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound and was found lying on the road.

Authorities are withholding his name due to Marsy’s Law, which protects the names of crime victims from being released.

The investigation is active an ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

