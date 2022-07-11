VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday after a near-drowning in Venice, according to Venice Fire Rescue.

A VFR statement said rescue personnel were called to Kilruss Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. after the 2-year-old was “found submerged in the pool.”

The child’s father had performed CPR on his daughter after discovering her in the water. When police and rescue personnel arrived, paramedics applied an AED on the child while continuing CPR.

The toddler was eventually airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for treatment.

Venice police are investigating what led to the child’s near drowning.