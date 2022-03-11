2 women found dead on same Sarasota road; police warn citizens to be vigilant

Police in Oakland say the body was found behind a wall, and between two pillars. (Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are warning citizens to be vigilant Friday after two women were found dead near each other on the same road.

The Sarasota Police Department said the first victim, a 48-year-old Sarasota woman, was found dead on Feb. 25 near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail.

Nearly two weeks later, another woman was found dead near the shore of Whitaker Bayou on Tamiami Trail on March 10. This victim was described as a 59-year-old woman from Sarasota.

Police said that it’s not known if the women knew each other. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

“Increased patrols by police officers are happening throughout the City of Sarasota including along North Tamiami Trail,” an SPD release stated. “Residents and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something and contact law enforcement immediately.”

If you have information on the women’s deaths, call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

