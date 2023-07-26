SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women were arrested earlier this month after they were accused of offering sexual services out of a Sarasota spa, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Yueqiing Gao and Guomel Xiong were arrested on July 5 by Homeland Security Investigations after an investigation into New Moka Spa on Webber Street, deputies said. Both women were arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while re-entering the country.

The women were booked into Riker’s Island Correctional Facility and extradited to Florida last week, deputies said.

Deputies received complaints in early 2022 that the spa was providing sexual services in exchange for money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gao and Xiong were both charged with deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution. Gao was also charged with two counts of facilitating a prostitution business, according to deputies.

Detectives investigating the business found that female employees were living in a room upstairs from the spa, according to an investigative report. Two employees were working at the time of the investigation, and one allegedly admitted the spa was offering sexual services.

Men entering the spa admitted they were there for sexual services for $100, and said they’ve done so in the past, according to the report.

Gao and Xiong were booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility and released on bond, deputies said.