2 Tampa Bay cities make ‘Best Beach Towns to Live In’ list

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As if we needed any more reason to love Tampa Bay, WalletHub released its 2021 “Best Beach Towns to Live In” list which just so happens to include two local cities.

“Many people don’t just want the beach experience for a week or two, though – they long to live on the waterfront,” an article by WalletHub said. “Contrary to popular belief, however, many beach towns are suitable to everyday life — and easy on the wallet.”

WalletHub compared 191 cities across six key dimensions, including affordability and safety.

Tampa Bay’s own, Sarasota, came in at No. 6, with a total score of 62.77, and Venice came in at No. 14 with a total score of 60.16.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list, however, was Naples, Florida.

According to WalletHub, Sarasota tied with four other cities (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Naples, Florida; Key West, Florida; Miami Beach, Florida) for the most nightlife establishments per captia.

Sarasota also tied for first for most restaurants and coffee shops per capita as well.

Below are Sarasota’s and Venice’s rankings out of the six key dimensions:

Sarasota Venice Affordability 38/145 28/145 Weather 16/145 7/145 Safety 110/145 83/145 Economy 55/145 34/145 Education and Health 70/145 26/145 Quality of Life 2/145 28/145

For more on the top beach towns to live in, visit WalletHub’s website.