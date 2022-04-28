SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lucky Sarasota residents each claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s new 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Evan Fried, 42, and Sandra Rmus, 54, both of Sarasota, each chose to receive their million-dollar prizes as a one-time, lump-some payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Fried bought his winning ticket from the Publix located at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Rmus bought her winning ticket from the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.

Evan Fried winning ticket (Credit: Florida Lottery)

Sandra Rmus (Credit: Florida Lottery)

The retailers who sold the winning scratch-off tickets will each receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.