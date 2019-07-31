Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

2 Sarasota men arrested on human trafficking charges

Sarasota County
Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Sarasota men have been arrested on human trafficking charges after multiple drug investigations.

28-year-old Jeremy Johnson and 32-year-old Zolia Williams were both arrested on July 30 after deputies arranged Johnson to bring a woman to a hotel room for the purposes of prostitution.

During a search of the vehicle Johnson and Williams arrived in, officers found multiple pills, hidden in a flashlight, including clonazepam, which is a sedative that can treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. Officers also found a glue container with 11 pieces of crack cocaine on Johnson as well as a handgun.

Williams is charged with Human Trafficking, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Probation for Sale of a Scheduled I or II.

Johnson is charged with Human Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Use of a Weapon during a Criminal Offense.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss