2 Sarasota men arrested on human trafficking charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Sarasota men have been arrested on human trafficking charges after multiple drug investigations.

28-year-old Jeremy Johnson and 32-year-old Zolia Williams were both arrested on July 30 after deputies arranged Johnson to bring a woman to a hotel room for the purposes of prostitution.

During a search of the vehicle Johnson and Williams arrived in, officers found multiple pills, hidden in a flashlight, including clonazepam, which is a sedative that can treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. Officers also found a glue container with 11 pieces of crack cocaine on Johnson as well as a handgun.

Williams is charged with Human Trafficking, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Probation for Sale of a Scheduled I or II.

Johnson is charged with Human Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Use of a Weapon during a Criminal Offense.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.