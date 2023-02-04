NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two law enforcement vehicles were hit while responding to a crash in North Port Saturday morning, police said.

The North Port Police Department said one of its police cruisers and an FHP vehicle were hit while responding to a crash on I-75.

No one was inside the vehicles at the time, and no officers were hurt.

Police said the driver who crashed into the other vehicles sustained a minor injury.

The department used the incident to warn residents of “the importance of moving over” when passing law enforcement on the roads.