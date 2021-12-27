2 pedestrians struck by 17 year old Sarasota driver, FHP says

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were struck Monday evening on Palmer Boulevard near Raymond Road in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a sedan, driven by an unidentified 17 year old, was driving west down Palmer Boulevard when two pedestrians attempted to cross the street and stepped right in front of the moving car.

After the crash, FHP said both pedestrians were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

One pedestrian was identified as a 67-year-old man from Fenton, Michigan. Authorities have not confirmed any details about the second pedestrian who was struck.

Authorities did not specifically mention who was at fault in the accident.

