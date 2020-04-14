Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

2 patients die from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, bringing total to 12

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced two patient deaths connected to the coronavirus bringing the hospital’s total patient death to 12.

To date, 85 patients have tested positive and 16 additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 25 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 1,000 people since the outbreak began with 912 negative results.

62 people who tested positive have been discharged from the hospital or ER with follow-up monitoring by the Florida Department of Health.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony"

Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom"

Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side"

Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss