2 patients die from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, bringing total to 12

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced two patient deaths connected to the coronavirus bringing the hospital’s total patient death to 12.

To date, 85 patients have tested positive and 16 additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 25 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 1,000 people since the outbreak began with 912 negative results.

62 people who tested positive have been discharged from the hospital or ER with follow-up monitoring by the Florida Department of Health.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: