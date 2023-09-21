NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two North Port homes were struck by lightning a minute apart from each other, leaving two dogs dead, according to North Port Fire Rescue.

The first lightning strike was reported at 4:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of Calgary Road, officials said. There was no visible fire from outside the home, but inside was heavy smoke. It’s believed lightning either struck the roof of the home or an antenna.

Two people were inside the home at the time, but both got out safely, according to officials.

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

The second lightning strike was reported at 4:39 p.m. in the 2700 block of Industry Avenue, about 2 miles away from the first strike, according to officials.

There were two adults, three children, five dogs, two cats and six sugar gliders inside the home at the time, officials said. Fire crews helped one person out of the home, and all others got out safely. No injuries were reported.

All of the animals were also safe, except for two dogs, which were pulled from the home. Fire crews attempted to resuscitate the dogs but both of them died, according to officials.

The second home was damaged by smoke and water, and an attached garage was heavily damaged, officials said.

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Damage estimates for both homes are pending, officials said.