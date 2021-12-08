2 North Port High School students hit by car at unmarked intersection, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two North Port High School students were hit by a car Wednesday morning near the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue, according to North Port Police.

Authorities said the two female students, aged 14 and 15 years old, were crossing the street at an unmarked intersection when they were struck. Police add the driver who struck the students had little to no time to react given the location of the accident.

Both students were driven to an area hospital where the 14-year-old girl reportedly suffered minor injuries. The 15-year-old was admitted as a trauma alert, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver is not at fault. North Port Police say more information will be released when available.

