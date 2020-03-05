2 NB, all SB lanes of I-75 closed due to crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two of the northbound and all of the southbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed in Sarasota due to a traffic crash.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is just south of mile marker 210 (Fruitville Road).

Deputies say there are two trauma alerts as part of the crash.

Drivers heading in that direction are being asked to avoid this area of the interstate if possible and to expect heavy traffic along Cattlemen Road.

