SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after two men were shot after a fight broke out at a “large party” on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Siesta Drive in Sarasota around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses told officials that a large party was happening when a fight started for unknown reasons.

As shots rang out, two men, both 21 years old, were injured during the shooting. SPD said the two men were taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital by witnesses with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting currently remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous top with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online here.