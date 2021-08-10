2 men arrested for having over 100 grams of ‘spice’ in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested at a park in the city of Sarasota for having the synthetic cannabinoid known as “spice.”

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Thomas Emery, 43, and David Barber, 39, both of Sarasota County, were arrested for having 116.6 grams of spice.

According to a press release, undercover officials saw Emery give Barber several baggies of suspected narcotics.

Barber and Emery were detained for further investigation.

(Sarasota Police Department)

Officers found $52 in cash and 99.5 grams of spice on Emery in 70 small bags and a gallon-sized bag.

They found $10 in cash and 17.1 grams of spice on Barber. The spice was found in 18 individual small clear bags.

The police department said officers performed a presumptive field test on the substances, which yielded positive results for spice.

Emery is facing charges of sale/possession with intent of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, a felony and delivery of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, also a felony. Barber is facing charges of sale/possession with intent of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, a felony.