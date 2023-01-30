SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police said they are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-runs that happened on the same road 20 minutes apart Friday.

The Sarasota Police Department said the first crash happened near the intersection of Fruitvale Road and Orange Avenue at 11: 30 p.m.

A 56-year-old Sarasota man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with “obvious signs” that he had been hit by a vehicle, according to police. He died a short time after being hospitalized.

The second crash happened near the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road at around 11:50 p.m. Officers said they learned of the second crash while responding to the first one.

The department said officers found the body of a 64-year-old Tennessee man at the scene. Witnesses told the police the man was hit by a vehicle that did not stop afterward.

If you have information or any visual evidence of either crash, call the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by

calling 941-366-TIPS.

Online tips can also be made on Sarasota Crime Stoppers.