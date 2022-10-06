NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders were called to a “pediatric trauma alert” in North Port Thursday afternoon after police said two kids were hit by a car.

The North Port Police Department said the two children were riding bikes when they were hit. A photo tweeted by police just before 2:30 p.m. showed the scene at Nimbus Drive and Channing Avenue.

North Port police officers and crews with North Port Fire Rescue were called to the scene.

The public information officer for North Port said one child was flown to a nearby hospital. The other was driven to the hospital.

Police say the driver involved has been identified, and that officers are actively investigating what led up to the incident.

The police department is also urging drivers to use caution on the road in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“Please use caution out there as school is out and debris is everywhere,” the department said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.