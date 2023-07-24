SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a Sarasota vacation rental home landed two people in the hospital on Monday.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive just before 1 a.m.

Police discovered that two adults were shot at a vacation rental home. Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The public is not believed to be in any danger,” Sarasota police wrote in a release. “This is an active and ongoing investigation.”

No additional details have been released about the incident or the alleged shooter.