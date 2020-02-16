2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been hospitalized after a single-car crash at a Sarasota parking garage.

According to police, the northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue parking garage, the alleyway between the Art Ovation Hotel, the Autograph Collection parking garage and a section of North Palm Avenue have been closed due to the crash.

Police say the driver and a pedestrian were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How dirty is your wristwatch?"

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss