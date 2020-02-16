SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been hospitalized after a single-car crash at a Sarasota parking garage.
According to police, the northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue parking garage, the alleyway between the Art Ovation Hotel, the Autograph Collection parking garage and a section of North Palm Avenue have been closed due to the crash.
Police say the driver and a pedestrian were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
- How dirty is your wristwatch?
- 2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage
- PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
- 7 minors hurt in Chicago shootings, including 3 accidents
- Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings