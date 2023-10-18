SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a veterinary hospital in Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 5:10 p.m. to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care in the 3900 block of Clark Road following reports of shots fired.

Deputies entered the business and found two women inside with gunshot wounds.

The suspect died on scene, deputies said. The suspect is believed to be a former employee. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died.

Deputies said they’re aware of a social media post that was made before the shooting and believe the two could be connected.

No other details were immediately available.

