2 dead following motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have died following a crash on State Road 72 in Sarasota County.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 72 are closed near Sidell Road. The road will be closed for several hours as deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol investigate.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

