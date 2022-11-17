TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.

The North Port Police Department responded to a crash in the area of Sumter Boulevard and Lorri Circle at about 10 p.m.

A department representative said it appeared a vehicle veered off the northbound lanes of Sumter and went into the pond, and that two people died. They were not identified.

There is still no word on what led to the crash. Police said their investigation was ongoing.