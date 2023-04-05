VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men died after their plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

Authorities said the plane crashed about a half-mile off the Venice Fishing Pier around 9:30 p.m.

The bodies of two men in their 50s or 60s have been recovered, officials said.

Investigators said the plane went down after taking off from Venice Airport.

Venice Fire Rescue and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

Marine units are searching for any other possible victims.