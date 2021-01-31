2 children receive critical injuries in Sarasota Co. car crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children under the age of 8 received critical injuries Sunday afternoon after they were involved in a car crash in Sarasota County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old man with three passengers – a 54-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy – was driving an SUV southbound in the left lane on River Road, approaching the intersection at Winchester Boulevard.

At the same time, troopers say a 54-year-old woman with one passenger – a 56-year-old man – was driving a pickup truck northbound on the right lane of River Road and was also approaching the intersection at Winchester Boulevard.

As the 40-year-old attempted to make a left turn on Winchester, FHP says he turned directly into the path of the 54-year-old, causing them to crash.

According to troopers, the 40-year-old and 54-year-old in the SUV received serious injuries and the two children received critical injuries. It is unknown if any of them were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers also say the 54-year-old and 56-year-old in the truck received minor injuries from the crash. It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, troopers say the passenger was wearing his seatbelt.

No other information has been provided at this time. Please check back for the latest updates on this story.