2 boys find gun in Sarasota home, 11-year-old shot in face, deputies say

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_72528

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children were playing with a gun at a home in Sarasota when it accidentally went off and shot one of them in the cheek.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the 11 and 12-year-old boys were at a home on McCloud Circle when the gun went off. The 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after the bullet entered and exited his cheek.

As of Monday, the sheriff’s office said the boy has not been released from the hospital but is doing ‘OK’ and is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are working to determine who the firearm belongs to and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 941-861-4900.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss