SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested after crashing into and killing a 19-year-old motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Thanksgiving Day around 6:54 p.m., 46-year-old Michael Burke Risley of Englewood, driving an SUV, was heading northbound on State Road 776, approaching the intersection of 1st Avenue.

At the same time, a 19-year-old on a motorcycle, who was traveling southbound on SR-776, approached the same intersection.

Risley made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, striking the front of his motorcycle with the front right side of his SUV.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Risley was arrested for DUI manslaughter and was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash is under investigation.