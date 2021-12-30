18-year-old shot to death outside Sarasota library, deputies investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting outside a library in Sarasota left an 18-year-old man dead late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. They said an 18-year-old man had been struck and killed by gunfire. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody, but investigators say there is no danger to the public, and they believe it was an isolated incident.

Those with information about the shooting are being asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.