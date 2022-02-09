16-year-old wanted in triple-shooting that killed teen in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police said they are still looking for another suspect in a deadly triple-shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Thamar Liafortune, 16, of Bradenton is still at large for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two other minors, a 16-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Initially, the victims were said to be two 17-year-olds and an 8-year-old, but police released the corrected ages Wednesday.

Witnesses said they saw two people shooting from a gold-colored car that stopped at the intersection of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue. Nine children in total were in the line of fire, including one as young as 7 years old.

Police said the suspects were seen wielding a rifle and handgun while firing upon the children.

Monday, authorities arrested a 16-year-old girl on homicide and attempted homicide but said they were still looking for Liafortune as their second suspect.

If you know where he is, call call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.