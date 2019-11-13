SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police have arrested a teenager in connection to the Sunday night shooting.

Police say a 16-year-old turned himself in to law enforcement and is now facing two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm for the shooting near Carver Street and Orange Avenue.

When officers first responded to the scene, they found two victims, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old. Both men were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, are expected to survive.

Through investigation, detectives learned the 16-year-old and the two victims were involved in an ongoing dispute.

If you know of any other information related to the shooting, please call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-366-TIPS.

