16-year-old arrested for Sarasota shooting, hospitalizing 2

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police have arrested a teenager in connection to the Sunday night shooting.

Police say a 16-year-old turned himself in to law enforcement and is now facing two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm for the shooting near Carver Street and Orange Avenue.

When officers first responded to the scene, they found two victims, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old. Both men were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, are expected to survive.

Through investigation, detectives learned the 16-year-old and the two victims were involved in an ongoing dispute.

If you know of any other information related to the shooting, please call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-366-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss