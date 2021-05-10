15-year-old girl grabbed by an unknown man at Sarasota bus stop

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police need your help locating a man who officers say grabbed a teen girl by the hips at her bus stop.

Police say the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 24th Street. Police say the 15-year-old teen was walking to her bus stop when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. 

According to police, the man placed his hands on the female’s hips and she immediately ran from the area.

The man is described as a black man in his mid-30’s, 6 feet 3 inches tall with a skinny and somewhat muscular build with a mustache. He is also described as last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS

