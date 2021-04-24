15-year-old drives stolen SUV into Sarasota gun store, steals weapons, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy with an alleged history of stealing guns was arrested Friday after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a Sarasota gun shop and took several weapons, according to police.

Police said the boy faces a series of charges including armed burglary, fleeing to elude and theft of firearm.

Police said the teen was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. An hour later, he backed into the wall of a gun store located in the 300 block of Orange Avenue. The teen made off with several guns and fled in the vehicle. He crashed it into a tree a short time later while fleeing officers in the area of Orange Avenue and 17th Street.

Police said the teen was arrested without incident on charges of armed burglary, burglary by using a motor vehicle, burglary causing damage to a structure in excess of $1,000, fleeing to elude, criminal mischief, driving without a license and three counts of theft of a firearm. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

According to police, the teen was arrested earlier this year for stealing more than a dozen guns in Manatee County. Police did not provide any further details about that incident.