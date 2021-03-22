15-year-old arrested following Saturday night shooting at Sarasota County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department arrested a 15-year-old suspected of the shooting Saturday at the Sarasota County Fair that hospitalized an 18-year-old man.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. after the victim and suspect got into an argument. The 18-year-old man was transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital for surgery. He is now reportedly in stable condition.

The police department said the two teenagers knew each other, and there was no evidence that it was ever an active shooter situation.

The fair will remain open as scheduled, but additional security measures will now be in place. A private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will now be searching handbags and using wands on guests prior to them entering the fairgrounds, a release from SPD said.

Extra officers will be on patrol at the fairgrounds and will “take a more proactive role in the execution of the security plans for the Sarasota County Fair for [the] duration of the event,” police say.

If you or anyone you know has video or information on the situation, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.