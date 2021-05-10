15-year-old arrested after man shot in buttocks in Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old North Port boy is facing charges after he allegedly shot a man in the buttocks during an incident in Siesta Key on Saturday.

According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the 900 block of Beach Road to investigate a noise complaint and heard someone fire multiple gunshots from a parking lot nearby.

Deputies said the shooter, described as a white male in a white shirt and red jogging pants, ran away from the scene before they could find him.

Investigators suspect the same person was responsible for shooting a 21-year-old man who arrived at the hospital with injuries after being shot less than a block away. Deputies said the man was hit in the buttocks and his right arm.

The victim told deputies he was hanging out on the sidewalk when he was shot by a stranger in a white shirt and red pants. Before the shooting, the man claims he saw the boy brandishing a handgun as a deputy with a flashlight approached him.

A witness on the fifth floor balcony of a building said she saw the teen chatting with the victim’s friend on a street corner before the shooting occurred. She said she watched the boy pull out a handgun and shoot the man several times.

Deputies said they found shell casings and a 9 mm Glock handgun near the scene of the shooting, and later found a teen matching the description of the shooter at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Cedar Park Circle. They said he was riding a bicycle with no taillights. He was taken into custody.

According to the report, the boy refused to answer questions, but never denied his involvement in the shooting.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and loitering and prowling, the report states.