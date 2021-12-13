14-year-old arrested in shooting death of another 14-year-old in Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for murder in the shooting death of another 14-year-old in Sarasota, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said on Monday that the 14-year-old, whose name WFLA has withheld, was taken into custody early in the morning.

Police said officers found the victim in a pool of blood after responding to a 911 call about a shooting in the 1500 block of 29th Street. They said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, and that life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Three people, including the suspect were taken in for questioning.

The suspect said he was hanging out with a group of boys, and three left, but one stayed behind. He said the other boy was holding a firearm and carrying another gun in his pocket, and that he saw him shoot the gun and run away. But police said two of the boys denied being at the home, and the one accused of shooting the gun was able to prove he wasn’t there.

Two other minors said they saw the suspect and the victim both holding firearms on two separate occasions. One said he was hanging out with them before the shooting and saw them with guns in a utility room. The suspect was sitting on a chair and the victim was standing in front of him, the teen told police. He said the victim was still alive when he left the home, but the suspect called him later in the day and said the victim was dead. The next day, he said the suspect called again and asked him to get the gun, which was abandoned in a house across the street. He refused. Officers went to the home and found the gun in a plastic bag.

The 14-year-old was arrested just before 3 a.m. Monday on felony murder charges, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call detectives at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.