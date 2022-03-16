SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman faces a second degree murder charge in the death of a 14-week-old infant boy, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies said on Nov. 8, they were called to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle after a 911 caller told them a neighbor came to their door with an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The neighbor was identified as 31-year-old Lily Scheip.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the infant while they rushed him to the hospital. They saw no obvious injuries at the scene, but doctors at Tampa General Hospital found the infant had suffered head trauma.

The baby died from his injuries two days later.

Deputies said Scheip told them she was the only one taking care of the infant when he was found unresponsive.

An autopsy later revealed the infant had a fractured skull that was partially healed, and two recent injuries from some kind of impact to the back of his head. Deputies said those happened while in Scheip’s care.

During their investigation deputies also found out the child had suffered two broken legs from an “apparent accidental fall” in September.

The infant’s death was ruled a homicide. Scheip was arrested Tuesday and is in jail without bond.