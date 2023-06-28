SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police continue to investigate a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized last week.

The shooting happened on Gillespie Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown neighborhood around 6 p.m. on June 22. Police believe it was an isolated incident.

According to family, Aaron Hunter III underwent multiple surgeries after the bullet struck him in the back of the head. He remains at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, recovering with his parents by his side.

“This event was a total shock to us because he is so detached from that kind of environment, and he is not a troublemaker. He is a good friend, a good nephew, a good son,” Aaron’s uncle Daniel Engram said.

Family members say it’s a miracle the young boy survived.

“He’s got a long road to recovery, but his parents are with him every step of the way. He is talking when he can, he understands, he knows he who is around him, he understands things which is amazing itself, so we are very grateful for that,” Engram said.

Family members say the recovery process for the young teen is expected to take anywhere from six to 12 months.

“This is going to take a big chunk out of his life, a crucial period in his childhood, that is heartbreaking. We are just so grateful for that that we are not planning a funeral for my nephew,” he continued.

The community has rallied around the young boy’s family. Both of his parents are taking time off of work to be at his bedside as he recovers. Engram created an online fundraiser to help with the costs of caring for their other children, bills, and mounting medical expenses.

“I don’t want them to have to worry about that at all. They need to worry about Aaron,” said Engram. “The support from the community is helping in ways that can’t be overstated.”

So far, the fundraiser has received more than $10,000 in donations from friends, loved ones, and even strangers. You can find more details here.