13-year-old boy severely injured while playing football in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old boy suffered a severe sports injury while playing football Saturday in Venice, Florida.

According to the Venice Fire Department, around 7:25 p.m. they were dispatched to Letson Stadium located off of Pinebrook Road for a sports injury.

After fire rescue crews arrived, they found a 13-year-old lying motionless on the field. The boy was playing football when the injury occurred. His injuries were so severe, he was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The boy was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for medical treatment.

No other information has been released at this time on the boy or his injuries. Please check back for the latest updates.