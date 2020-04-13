1  of  2
10th patient dies from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced a tenth patient at the hospital has died from coronavirus.

To date, 84 patients have tested positive and 14 additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 26 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 990 people since the outbreak began with 887 negative results.

The hospital has safely discharged 64 positive patients.

