103-year-old North Port woman dies after 3-vehicle wreck

Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A 103-year-old North Port woman has died following a three-vehicle wreck on US-41 and Ortiz Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP previously said Friday the wreck happened when the 103-year-old and a 68-year-old woman tried to turn onto Ortiz from US-41.

While making the left turn, the women collided with a vehicle driven by a North Port man heading west, which knocked his car into a third vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Both women were hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for critical injuries. However, the 103-year-old was later pronounced dead that day, the FHP said.

As of Sunday morning, the 68-year-old North Port woman is still suffering from critical injuries, according to troopers.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

