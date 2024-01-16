TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Sarasota County on Monday.

At the time she was tagged in North Carolina, back in April 2023, Penny was a 10-foot-long juvenile that weighed 522 pounds.

Penny made her way up the east coast of the U.S. and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. She’s since travelled down to Florida for the winter, according to tracking data from Ocearch.

Penny has travelled 4,944 miles in the last 269 days.

The shark was named after the Penny family, who own Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead City, N.C. The local business helped the researchers with custom marine canvas projects, according to Ocearch.