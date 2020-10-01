1 woman dead following shooting in Nokomis, deputies investigating

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Nokomis.

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Tamiami Trail.

The sheriff’s office communications center received a call for reported gunshots around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, SCSO said they found a female dead at the scene.

While the details of the shooting are unknown at this time, all involved parties have been accounted for, deputies say.

Detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public and are still working to notify next of kin.

