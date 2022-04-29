SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Sarasota, according to deputies.

A release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened on Fruitville road at Tatum Ridge Road at 4:00 p.m.

Deputies worked with the Florida Highway Patrol in responding to the wreck.

As of the latest update, one fatality was reported and Fruitville Road’s eastbound lane at Tatum Ridge Road is closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes while deputies clear the scene.