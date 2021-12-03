1 killed after SCAT Bus, motorcycle collide in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Friday night after a SCAT Bus and a motorcycle collided near Clark Road and Lawton Drive in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says all westbound lanes of Clark Road will be shut down at McIntosh Road for the duration of their investigation.

Driers are asked to avoid this area and seek alternate routes if traveling along Clark Road. More details are said to be provided after the roadway is reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.