1 injured following shooting in Sarasota, deputies investigating

Sarasota County

Courtesy of Suncoast News Network

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies are currently investigating a shooting that injured one person in Sarasota.

According to deputies, they received a call for the reported shooting around 3:07 p.m. The shooting occurred near Lisbon Place and Arnold Street.

Deputies say only one person was injured and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The details of the shooting are still unknown at this time, however, deputies say all involved parties are accounted for.

Detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public.

